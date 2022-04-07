EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:49, 07 April 2022 | GMT +6

    2 Kazakh tennis players advance to ATP 250 tournament quarterfinal in Morocco

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev are off to a good start at the ATP 250 Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh, Morocco, Kazinform cites the Kazahstan Tennis Federation.

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan won the tournament's second-seeded duo Sander Gillé and Joran Vliegen of Belgium in two sets 6-3, 6-4.

    Kazakh-French tandem Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin, ranked first at the tournament, defeated Dutch pair Tallon Griekspoor and Botic Van De Zandschulp in the 1/8 finals of the ATP 250 Grand Prix Hassan II 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-2), 10-6.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!