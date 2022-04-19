2 Kazakh wrestlers claim silver at Asian Wrestling Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakh athletes claimed silver medals at the Asian Wrestling Championships taking place in Mongolia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Amangali Bekbolatov (55kg) settled for silver after losing to Yu Shiotani of Japan in the final.

Mirambek Ainagulov of Kazakhstan took home silver after being defeated by Tynary Sharshenbekov of Kyrgyzstan in the 63kg final.

Another Kazakhstanis Maksat Yereshepov and Alimkhan Syzgykov will fight for a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships.