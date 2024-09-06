2 Kazakhstani athletes into para canoe 200m semifinals at Paris Paralympics

Kazakhstan’s Zhanyl Baltabayeva and Bibarys Spatay cruised into the para canoe 200m semifinals at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh tourism and sport ministry.

With a result of 1:04.72, Kazakhstani Zhanyl Baltabayeva came in 5th in the Para Canoe Women's Va'a Single 200m - VL3 Heat 1, thus qualifying for the semifinal.

Photo: Kazakh tourism and sport ministry

Another Kazakhstani Bibarys Spatay also reached the Para Canoe Men's Kayak Single 200m - KL2 semifinal after finishing 5th with a result of 48.50 in Heat 1 of the qualification round.

Earlier it was reported that para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan claimed the men's 100m breaststroke SB13 silver at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

Team Kazakhstan has so far won five medals, including two gold, two silver and one bronze ones, at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, France.