2 Kazakhstani athletes reach final of Kalkan traditional archery event at Nomad Games in Astana

Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Tapenov and Kanat Kassymkhan advanced to the Kalkan traditional archery final at the ongoing World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The Kalkan traditional archery is the discipline of shooting at targets set at specific distances: 60 meters for men and 50m for women.

In general, a total of 180 athletes from 33 countries are competing in the Kalkan traditional archery competitions at the 5th World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan snatched gold and two bronze medals in the Turkish target puta traditional archery event at the Games.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.