    18:19, 21 September 2022 | GMT +6

    2 Kazakhstani athletes to join all-star teams at Freestyle Wrestling World Cup

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh athletes Zhamila Bekbergenova and Azamat Dauletbekov are to join all-star teams at the Men’s and Women’s Freestyle Wrestling World Cup to take place on December 10-11, 2022, in the US, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The World Cup is the annual international dual meet championships. Men’s and Women’s Freestyle Wrestling World Cup events are set to take place side-by-side for the first time.

    Its prize fund is estimated at 100 thousand Swiss francs. The winners are to be awarded 70% of the money, runner-ups 20%, and third place winners 10%.







    Photo: instagram.com/kazakhstan__wrestling

    Kazakhstan Wrestling Sport
