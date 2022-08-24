2 Kazakhstani female gymnasts to vie in individual events at World Challenge Cup 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani athletes are to compete at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup 2022 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The international event is to run from August 26 through 29.

Kazakhstan will be represented by Elzhana Taniyeva and Sabina Bakatova in individual gymnastics events.

The team of Kazakhstan will also vie in the rhythmic gymnastics group event.









Photo: olympic.kz











