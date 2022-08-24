EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:20, 24 August 2022 | GMT +6

    2 Kazakhstani female gymnasts to vie in individual events at World Challenge Cup 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani athletes are to compete at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup 2022 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    The international event is to run from August 26 through 29.

    Kazakhstan will be represented by Elzhana Taniyeva and Sabina Bakatova in individual gymnastics events.

    The team of Kazakhstan will also vie in the rhythmic gymnastics group event.



    Photo: olympic.kz





    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!