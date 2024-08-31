2 Kazakhstani taekwondo players made it to Paris Paralympics quarterfinals

Two Kazakhstani para taekwondo athletes reached the quarterfinal of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstani para taekwondo player Nyshan Omirali beat Iraqi Ahmed Jabar Shekha to advance to the Men K44 +80kg Round of 8 at the ongoing Paralympic Games.

Nurlan Dombayev of Kazakhstan defeated Rachid Ismaili Alaoui of Morocco 12-7 in the Men K44 -80kg Para Taekwondo Round of 16 event.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s para athlete Gulbakhyt Kairzhanova finished fifth in the Women's Javelin Throw F13 Final at the Paris Paralympic Games.

It’s worth noting that the 17th Summer Paralympic Games set to run through September 8 brought together 4,400 athletes, including 44 Kazakhstani representatives.