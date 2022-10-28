2 Kazakhstani tennis players enter top-100 of ITF junior rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The International Tennis Federation has released its updated U18 rankings, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Sagandykova took 77th spot, followed by Sandugash Kenzhibayeva - 78th.

Zhanel Russtemova is placed 147th, and Dana Baidaulet 197th, up 49 spots, in the ITF world junior rankings.

Kazakhstani Yerkezhan Arystanbekova and Aiya Nupbai landed at 193rd and 211th spots.

Assylzhan Arystanbekova climbed up 10 spots and Inkar Duysenbay 33 spots – 213th and 459th, respectively.









Photo: ktf.kz











