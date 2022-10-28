EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:05, 28 October 2022 | GMT +6

    2 Kazakhstani tennis players enter top-100 of ITF junior rankings

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The International Tennis Federation has released its updated U18 rankings, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Sagandykova took 77th spot, followed by Sandugash Kenzhibayeva - 78th.

    Zhanel Russtemova is placed 147th, and Dana Baidaulet 197th, up 49 spots, in the ITF world junior rankings.

    Kazakhstani Yerkezhan Arystanbekova and Aiya Nupbai landed at 193rd and 211th spots.

    Assylzhan Arystanbekova climbed up 10 spots and Inkar Duysenbay 33 spots – 213th and 459th, respectively.




    Photo: ktf.kz




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!