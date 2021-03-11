EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:13, 11 March 2021 | GMT +6

    2 Kazakhstani tennis players to clash in St Petersburg ATP Challenger semis

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani tennis players have advanced to the semifinals of the men’s doubles event of the ATP Challenger – Grand Palace Championship by Formula TX in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Denis Yevseyev and Dmitry Popko and their respective double’s partners will face each other in the semifinal-match of the event with the prize fund of $52,080.

    In their quarterfinal-match, Yevseyev in tandem with Russian Konstantin Kravchuk eliminated the Dutch duo in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

    Popko and his double partner Alexei Vatunin from Russia needed three sets to stun their opponents 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 and cruise into the semis.

    That means that one representative of Kazakhstan will certainly stroll into the final of the men’s doubles event of the ATP Challenger in Saint Petersburg.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!