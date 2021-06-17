EN
    08:40, 17 June 2021 | GMT +6

    2 Kazakhstanis clinch silver at Asian Taekwondo Championships

    BEIRUT. KAZINFORM – On day one of the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Beirut, Lebanon, the Kazakhstani team won three medals, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    In the 87kg men’s taekwondo competition Kazakhstani Smaiyl Duisebay claimed silver while second only to the South Korean taekwondoist 8-10.

    Kazakhstani female taekwondoist Zhansel Deniz lost to the South Korean athlete in the final bout 7-12.

    Samat Temirkhan of Kazakhstan won bronze in men’s 54 kg.



    Kazakhstan Sport
