2 Kazakhstanis injured in Kabul blast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two nationals of Kazakhstan have been injured in the explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As a result of the powerful blast in the central part of Kabul, two nationals of Kazakhstan who were at a hotel located 500 meters away from the epicenter of the explosion sustained injuries. One of them sustained a head injured, another one - leg injury. They are both safe now after receiving necessary medical treatment. They constantly keep in touch with Kazakhstani diplomats who are ready to render assistance," official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Anuar Zhainakov wrote in a Facebook post.



According to him, the blast also shattered the windows of the building of the Kazakh Embassy in Kabul situated 1,5-2 kilometers from its epicenter.



"All Kazakhstanis who happen to be in the capital of Afghanistan are highly recommended to observe safety measures while in the city and contact the Consul of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan via WhatsApp at +93-747-250-343, if necessary," Zhainakov added.



Right now the Kazakhstani diplomats are checking whether more citizens of Kazakhstan could have been injured in the explosion.

As a reminder, the blast in Kabul killed up to 80 people and left nearly 350 people injured.