TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:00, 30 April 2020 | GMT +6

    2 Kazakhstanis killed in warehouse fire in S Korea

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM Two Kazakhstanis were among those killed in a warehouse fire at a construction site in Icheon, south of Seoul, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    As earlier reported, the fire broke out at the four-story building under construction in Icheon killing 38 construction workers. 10 were injured. The search operation is underway.

    As the local authorities reported, 29 out of 38 killed workers were identified. Two of them are the nationals of Kazakhstan.


    Foreign policy Incidents Accidents Top Story
