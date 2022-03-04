EN
    15:15, 04 March 2022 | GMT +6

    2 Kazakhstanis reach women's vault finals at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is in full swing in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan's Aida Baurzhanova reached the women's final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in vault and floor exercises. Another Kazakhstani Korkem Yerbossynkyzy also advanced to the vault final.

    As of men, Kazakhstani Milad Karimi was fifth and his compatriot Farukh Nabiyev ninth on the second day of the men's vault qualification at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup.



