2 Kazakhstanis return from Istanbul, Kyiv, test positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two nationals of Kazakhstan who had returned home from Istanbul and Kyiv on March 23 tested positive for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting the spread of COVID-19.

42 international flights from Germany, Italy, the Republic of Maldives, the Republic of Korea, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Mongolia, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 24.

Of 5,176 passengers onboard of those flights, only 43 had no PCR test certificates.

22 flights with 2,813 passengers onboard (2,781 with PCR tests, 32 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

7 flights with 727 passengers onboard (716 with PCR tests, 11 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

9 flights with 1,115 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

3 flights with 471 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.

1 flight with 50 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Uralsk city.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.

Of 32 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home earlier without PCR tests, two tested positive for COVID-19. They returned home via Istanbul-Almaty and Kyiv-Nur-Sultan flights.