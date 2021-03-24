2 Kazakhstanis return from Male, Minsk, test positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 23 international flights from the Republic of Korea, India, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 23, Kazinform has learnt from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee.

Of 4,398 passengers onboard of those flights, only 32 had no PCR test certificates.

17 flights with 2,734 passengers onboard (2,707 with PCR tests, 27 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

7 flights with 609 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

3 flights with 474 passengers onboard (469 with PCR tests, 5 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

2 flights with 339 passengers (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Aktau city.

1 flight with 242 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Kostanay city.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.

Of 20 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home earlier without PCR tests, two tested positive for COVID-19. They returned home via Male-Almaty and Minsk-Nur-Sultan flights.