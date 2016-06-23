2 kids drowned, 1 missing in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Two children drowned in Zhambyl region this week.

A 6-year-old child drowned in the Chubenka River near Yenbek village on June 21. Locals who pulled the body out of the water confirmed it was an accident.



Another child aged two accidentally fell into a well and drowned in the yard of his parents' house in Buryl village on the same day.



Additionally, local rescuers continue to search for a body of a 7-year-old girl who drowned on June 6 in the Talas River.