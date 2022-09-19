EN
    13:35, 19 September 2022 | GMT +6

    2 kids killed in bus crash in Pavlodar region

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Two children, 6 and 14, were killed in a road accident in Pavlodar region. Nine more were rushed to hospital, Рolisia.kz reads.

    The accident occurred on September 19 at 00:20 a.m. on the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway. The passenger coach traveling from the capital city to Ust Kamenogorsk crashed into a ditch.

    There were 11 passengers, including 6 kids, on board. All of them are relatives.


