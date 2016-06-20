2 kids killed while vacationing at grandma's house

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two children died in a house fire while spending their summer holidays with their grandparents in Akmola region.

The tragedy occurred in Vasilkovka village in Zerendinskiy district on Sunday night (June 19).



The fire started in the private house at 00:47 a.m. Firefighters who were dispatched to the scene contained the blaze by 01:35 a.m. and put it out completely at 01:56 a.m.



Two bodies of children aged 9 and 8 were found in the debris. The kids died of carbon monoxide caused by the fire.



Short circuit is believed to cause the tragic accident. There was no immediate word on the condition of grandparents.