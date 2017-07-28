2 kids sustained CO poisoning in apartment fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two children have likely sustained carbon monoxide poisoning in an apartment fire in Almaty city today, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the fire started on the 4th floor of a residential complex at around 11:00 a.m. in Zhetysuskiy district of the city. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene within a matter of minutes. Due to dense smoke they had to battle the blaze in the apartment and evacuate dwellers at the same time.



Two children were taken to a hospital as a result of the fire.



In total, 45 people, including 10 children, were evacuated. The fire was contained by 12:05 p.m. and completely extinguished by 12:47 p.m.