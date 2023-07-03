2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Two people were killed and 28 others injured early Sunday in a mass shooting in Baltimore, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Maryland, authorities said, Xinhua reports.

Police officers responded to 800 block of Gretna Court in the city, about 66 km north of Washington, D.C., for multiple calls of a reported shooting at approximately 12:35 a.m. (0535 GMT), according to the Baltimore Police Department.

«Nine victims were transported from the scene to local hospitals, 20 victims walked into area hospitals across the region and an 18-year-old female was pronounced deceased on scene,» said the department in a press release.

A 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later, said the department, adding that three victims were in critical condition and the remaining victims range in condition at local hospitals.

Residents told WBAL-TV, a local television station, that there was a large gathering in the neighborhood before they heard what sounded like fireworks, which they later learned were gunshots.

«This act of violence has shaken our city to the very core, and we are all grappling with the shock, pain, and trauma that accompanies such a heinous act of destruction,» said Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott in a statement.

«This investigation is ongoing, and we will not rest until the people responsible are held accountable,» said the mayor.

«This tragedy again shows why we must continue to focus on the amount of illegal guns on our streets that make it into the hands of individuals who should not have them and continuously carry out violent acts in our city,» he said.