2 killed, 3 injured in E Kazakhstan traffic accident

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Volkswagen Golf collided with Daewoo Nexia on a road 24 km from Aksuat village, Tarbagatai district.

According to the police, a 39-year-old driver of Volkswagen lost steering control and drove into the oncoming lane. As a result his car head collided with Daewoo. The driver and a passenger of Volkswagen Golf have died at the scene of the tragedy. The driver and two passengers of Daewoo were hospitalized.

According to the regional Internal Affairs Dept, last year in the region were registered 536 collisions of vehicles which killed 34 people and injured 197.