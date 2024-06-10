EN
    23:13, 10 June 2024 | GMT +6

    2 killed, 4 injured in two-truck collision in Karaganda region

    car crash
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Two people were killed, and four more were injured in a two-truck collision that occurred at 10 am. on the 655 km along the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Karaganda region police department.

    A 20-year-old driver of one of the trucks and his 31-year-old passengers died at the scene. Another driver and his three passengers were rushed to hospital.

    A criminal investigation is launched.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
