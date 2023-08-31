2 killed, 45 evacuated as fire breaks out in multi-storey building

URALSK. KAZINFORM A fire broke out on the 8th floor of a multi-storey apartment building in Uralsk at around 05:00 a.m. earlier this morning, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry press service.

Firefighters rescued 18 people, including 2 children, while 27, including 7 kids, were evacuated. The body of a man, 1973, was found in one of the apartments. A woman born in 1979 died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Two people, born in 1965 and 1937, were rushed to the hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. The preliminary cause is careless handling of fire.