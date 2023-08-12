EN
    13:05, 12 August 2023

    2 killed, 5 injured in fatal road accident in Kyzylorda region

    Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ
    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Two people were killed and five more sustained various injuries in a road accident in Kyzylorda region earlier this morning, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    The road accident happened on the Kyzylorda-Zhalagash highway near Aksu village at 3:00 am local time on August 12.

    The Toyota vehicle driver lost control of the car on the highway resulting in two deaths. Five more people, including the driver, were hospitalized.

    The police are investigating.


