TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM A truck driver and a 54-year-old paramedic were killed in the head-on collision on the Koltaban-Matay road in Aksu district of Zhetysu region, Kazinform reports.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 57-year driver of the ambulance car can be blamed for the road accident. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the truck parked on the roadside.