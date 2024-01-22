EN
    07:51, 22 January 2024 | GMT +6

    2 killed as diesel locomotive and car collide in Karaganda region

    car-locomotive crash kills 2
    Photo credit: screenshot

    Two people died, another four were hospitalized after a diesel locomotive hit a car in Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The accident occurred in the morning of January 21.

    According to the local police department, 31-year-old driver of Lada Priora was driving along the Saran highway, towards Toyota Center. He bypassed a closed barrier at the controlled railroad-crossing and drove onto the crossing railway track on which a diesel locomotive was moving. As a result of the crash, two passengers of the car died at the scene. The driver and another three passengers were taken to a hospital.

    A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

    Karaganda region Incidents
