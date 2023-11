UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A 24-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the KAMAZ truck in front on the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Almaty highway, the regional police department’s press service reports.

As a result two passengers, born in 1984 and 1978, died on the spot. The driver and another two passengers were rushed to the hospital.

Photo: instagram.com/eastkazpolice