ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A tractor turned turtle in East Kazakhstan region killing two people, Kazinform has learnt from yk-news.kz.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred on the Zaisan-Akzhar highway. The 60-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and it ended up in a road ditch. The driver and his assistant, 46, died before paramedics arrived at the scene. The case is under investigation.