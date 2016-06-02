2 killed in road accident in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Two people were killed in a road accident in Pavlodar on Wednesday, local police said.

According to reports, the accident occurred at around 8:00 p.m. on June 1. A 29-year-old driver of the Mercedes-Benz CLS350 crossed into the oncoming lane in Bolshaya obyezdnaya Street and crashed into a Lada 21310 car.



Both driver and passenger traveling in the Lada vehicle died at the scene of sustained injuries. The 50-year-old Mercedes passenger was rushed to a hospital with various injuries. The Mercedes driver escaped unharmed.



The police are investigating.