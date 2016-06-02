EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:33, 02 June 2016 | GMT +6

    2 killed in road accident in Pavlodar

    None
    None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Two people were killed in a road accident in Pavlodar on Wednesday, local police said.

    According to reports, the accident occurred at around 8:00 p.m. on June 1. A 29-year-old driver of the Mercedes-Benz CLS350 crossed into the oncoming lane in Bolshaya obyezdnaya Street and crashed into a Lada 21310 car.

    Both driver and passenger traveling in the Lada vehicle died at the scene of sustained injuries. The 50-year-old Mercedes passenger was rushed to a hospital with various injuries. The Mercedes driver escaped unharmed.

    The police are investigating.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Kazakhstan Accidents News Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!