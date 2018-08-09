2 Koreas holding meeting to discuss railway cooperation

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South and North Korean officials are holding a meeting to discuss cooperation in modernizing and eventually reconnecting railways across their border, a unification ministry official said Thursday.

The meeting is currently under way between railway policymakers of the two Koreas at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) office in Paju, just south of the inter-Korean border, according to the official, Yonhap reports.

This marked the second of its kind since their first joint research team meeting was held July 24 in the North's border town of Kaesong after surveying the conditions of the North Korean sections of railways.

During the second meeting, the officials are expected to discuss schedules and other details with regard to additional field surveys likely to start later this month.

In April, the leaders of the two Koreas agreed to work together on modernizing and connecting railways over their border as part of efforts to deepen ties.