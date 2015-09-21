2 men dead after fire destroys building in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two men perished in the house fire Sunday evening, Kazinform refers to the press service of Astana Internal Affairs Department.

Firefighters learned of the fire around 8 p.m. Sunday and responded in five minutes to the scene at Tarhan Street 19/2. They found the home on fire. As it turned out the 2-storey building was prepared for demolition. Firefighters found two bodies in the building. Both men were pronounced dead. Identities of the victims are to be established. The total area of the fire was 120 square meters. Fire extinguishing involved 9 vehicles and 45 firefighters.