EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:28, 16 November 2020 | GMT +6

    2 more die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 48 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The disease has claimed lives of 2 people. 24 patients have been released from the pneumonia treatment after making full recoveries.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 40,197 cases of the COVID-like pneumonia countrywide. The disease has already killed 420 people. Of 40,197, 29,580 people have beat the disease.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!