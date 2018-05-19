2 N. Koreans including one soldier defect to S. Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two North Koreans have defected to South Korea across the Yellow Sea, a government source said Saturday, Yonhap reports.

Earlier in the morning, the South Korean military spotted a small boat carrying the two in the waters north of Baengnyeong Island near the western inter-Korean sea border.

The two, of whom one is a soldier, told the military that they were willing to defect to South Korea.

It is the first defection since April, when the leaders of the two Koreas held a summit and reached an agreement on a wide range of measures to ease tensions and pursue various economic cooperation projects.