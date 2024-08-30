2 new dormitories open in Kazakh capital

Two new dormitories for 800 beds opened in the city of Astana on the eve of the Constitution Day for the students of the Astana Medical University and Turan Astana University, Kazinform News Agency cites the city akimat’s press service.

Representatives of the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry, Astana akimat, AMANAT Party members and deputies of the city maslikhat attended the campus opening ceremony.

The dormitories for 100 and 700 beds provide convenient living conditions. They were commissioned with the active support of the Astana akimat Front Office. The Front Office was established in 2023 to build dormitories for students and provide legal, expert support to universities and potential investors.

This year plans to build six more dormitories for 4,500 beds. Two more will be put into service next year.