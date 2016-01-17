EN
    03:10, 17 January 2016 | GMT +6

    2 new gas fields discovered in Turkmenistan

    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - The Turkmen Geology State Enterprise discovered 2 new gas fields as a result of geological exploration in western, south-eastern and central parts of Turkmenistan in 2015, according to AKI Press.

    Geological exploration was carried out on 32 fields, 35 exploration wells were drilled.
    The newly discovered gas fields are Garakel and Bagly. Discovery of these gas fields speaks of increase of Turkmenistan's proven gas reserves.

