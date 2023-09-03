2 new schools open in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - New schools have opened their doors in Otemis village, Tselinograd district, and Zhibek zholy village, Arshalynskiy district, in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Akmola region's administration office, a school with Kazakh as the language of instruction opened in the village of Otemis, Tselinograd district.

The 120-place school cost the budget 1.1bn tenge.

Another Kazakh-Russian school opened its doors in Zhibek zholy village, Akmola region.

Next year, a 1,200-place school is to constructed in the village as part of the Comfortable school program.