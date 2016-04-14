2 pedestrians killed in fatal road accident in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Two pedestrians have been killed in a road accident in Almaty city today, according to local police.

The accident occurred in Dzhangildin Street when a Daewoo Matiz vehicle crashed into a BMW car.



As a result of the collision, the BMW vehicle knocked down three pedestrians and rammed into a Volkwagen minivan and hit a Toyota Prado SUV.



Two of the pedestrians died at the scene without regaining consciousness. Paramedics rushed the third pedestrian who was in severe condition to a local hospital.



The police confirmed that the two drivers also had had various injuries.