2 people are dead, 11 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California

WASHIGNTON, D.C. KAZINFORM A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California’s Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity, CNN reports.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. PT, was in the Pacific about 15 miles from Fortuna, a city of about 12,000 people in Humboldt County, part of California’s forested Redwood Coast. Fortuna is near Eureka and about a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.

At least two people are dead «as a result of medical emergencies» during and after the earthquake, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Eleven injuries were reported.

More than three dozen smaller quakes – as powerful as a 4.6 magnitude – struck the area afterward, the survey reported. Tuesday’s temblor comes a year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck just off Humboldt County’s Cape Mendocino on December 20, 2021, and caused minor damage to buildings in the area.

Most homes and businesses in Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday. Nearly 70,000 outages were reported as of about 1 p.m. PT – out of 99,000 customers tracked in the county – according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

«Widespread damages to roads and homes» were being reported throughout Humboldt County, the county sheriff’s office said Tuesday morning on Twitter. At least two people were injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Photo: edition.cnn.com