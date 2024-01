ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two people died in an air accident in Almaty region, the Civil Aviation Committee reports on Facebook.

"On July 27, 2017, a Yakovlev Yak-12-12 aircraft belonging to Kazavia airline crashed in Panfilov district, the village of Sholakay, 10km north of Zharkent. 2 people died. The plane carried out aerial distribution of agricultural chemicals. Investigation has been launched," the message reads.