2 recover from coronavirus in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Two patients who earlier contracted coronavirus have recovered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

They have been discharged from a hospital in Almaty city. One of the patients is a 2-year-old child.

That brings the total number of recovered patients to 26 nationwide.

As of today, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan stands at 369. The biggest number of COVID-19 cases -184 - has been registered in the Kazakh capital. Three people died of coronavirus in Kazakhstan.