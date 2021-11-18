2 regions of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 18, two regions of Kazakhstan remain in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Nur-Sultan city as well as Atyrau, Akmola, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 1,083 cases of and 2,029 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.