NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert has been issued for Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service.

Thunderstorm and squall will persist in Kyzylorda region in the morning and in the afternoon on July 3. Southwestern wind will gust up to 23-28 mps there.



Aktobe region will see thunderstorm accompanied by gusty northwestern-western wind as well.