2 regions of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, November 26, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

The Kazakh capital as well as Akmola, Karaganda and Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

The cities of Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the low COVID-19-risk ‘green zone’.