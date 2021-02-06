2 regions of Kazakhstan remain in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Akmola and Pavlodar regions are still in the ‘red zone’.

The ‘yellow zone’, the second highest, includes the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. It should be mentioned that North Kazakhstan region has moved from the ‘red zone’ to the 'yellow one' today.

The rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 1,141 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 193,966 since the onset of the pandemic.