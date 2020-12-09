EN
    12:46, 09 December 2020 | GMT +6

    2 regions of Kazakhstan still in «red» zone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the «red» zone as the coronavirus infections keep on growing there.

    As the National public healthcare centre of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and Kostanay regions have stabilized health situation. The regions moved from «red» zone to the «yellow» one. Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Atyray regions are in the «yellow» zone. The rest of the regions of Kazakhstan are in the «green» zone.

    The «red» zone imposes strict restriction measures.


