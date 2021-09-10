2 rgns of Kazakhstan to brace for rains and frosts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to the weather fronts the country is to brace for thunderstorms in the northwest, north, southeast, mountainous areas of the south as well as in the center at daytime. Zhambyl region’s mountainous and sub-mountainous areas to expect heavy rains and hail, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the Met Office, the south and west of Kazakhstan are to see weather mostly without precipitation due to an anticyclone spur.

The greater part of the country is to brace for 15-20mps wind, with gusts of up to 23-28mps in the north, northwest. Fog is predicted for some regions of the southwest and east.

Akmola region is to see thunderstorm, 15-20mps in the northwest, west at night and in most parts at daytime. Gusts of up to 25mps are predicted for the north and southeast.

Kostanay region’s northwest, north are to brace for thunderstorm, hail. 15-20mps wind to sweep through much of the region. Wind is to gust up to 23-28mps in the southeastern part of the region during the day.

Thunderstorm is expected in North Kazakhstan region’s west and north, 15-20mps wind in the west at night and most of the region at daytime. The region’s southwest and south are to brace for gusts of up to 25mps.

Pavlodar region is to brace for thunderstorm in the western, northwestern parts as well as 15-20mps wind in the greater part, reaching up to 25mps in the west.

Zhambyl region is to expect thunderstorm, hail, wind at 15-20mps during thunderstorm in the east, southeast, south as well as mountainous and sub-mountainous areas in the morning and afternoon.

Karaganda region is to see thunderstorm in the north and 15-20mps wind in the west, north, and center during the day.

Almaty region’s mountainous and sub mountainous areas, Turkestan region are to brace for thunderstorm and 15-20mps wind.

15-20mps wind is predicted in the northwest of Kyzylorda region during the day.

Fog is to coat the north of Mangistau as well as the north, northeast of East Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.

Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in the north of Atyrau, southeast of West Kazakhstan, and east of Aktobe regions during the day.

Ground frosts to send temperature to 2 degrees Celsius in the west, northeast of East Kazakhstan, north of Karaganda regions at night.