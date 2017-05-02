2 slightly injured in train derailment in Dortmund, Germany

FRANKFURT. KAZINFORM - Two persons were slightly injured in the train derailment Monday evening in Dortmund, a city in Germany's state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said the federal police of the state via Twitter.

The accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when the high-speed train ICE 945 from Dusseldorf to Berlin was arriving at the Dortmund Central Railway Station. The last three of the seven carriages of the train jumped out of the tenth track of the railway station, the police said via twitter.

All the passengers on board have been evacuated and one of the injured has been sent to local hospital for treatment, the other got treatment at the railway station.



The train and track bed were seriously damaged, and the cause of the accident remains unknown, said the police.



After entire suspension, the operation of the railway station has been partly resumed so far, namely tracks from 18 to 31, with many trains being delayed.