2 teenage boys rescued from drowning in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two teenagers were rescued from drowning in Akmola region on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, two teens aged 18 and 15 were swimming in the Koyandinskiy water basin and got carried away far from the shore.



Rescuers noticed the boys were having troubles, immediately removed them from water and provided first aid.



It stands to mention that 153 people, including 32 minors, have been rescued in the region since the onset of the bathing season.



