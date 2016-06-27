2 teens and little child drown in E Kazakhstan on weekend

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A two-year-old child and two teenagers drowned in East Kazakhstan region over the weekend.

The two-year-old drowned in the Naryn River in Shynkozha village by accident. Locals pulled the body out of the water hours later.



The 12-year-old teen drowned while swimming in an artificial reservoir in Belokamenka village on Saturday night. His body was discovered on Sunday.



Another accident happened in Bobrovka village. The teenager, 13, also drowned in an artificial reservoir on Sunday evening. Rescuers took his body out of the water two hours later.