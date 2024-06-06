2 teens on scooter killed in road accident in Pavlodar region

A collision between a scooter and a Kamaz truck occurred on the Pavlodar-Aksu highway. The driver of the scooter was a teenager who died immediately. The second boy passed away in the hospital, Kazinform News Agency conveys.

The accident took place in the vicinity of the Karabay village the night before. Paramedics rushed to the scene after receiving a call about the road accident at 16:54 pm on June 5. The 15-year-old scooted driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger, also 15, with severe injuries was transported to the city hospital.

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries.

In connection with the accident on the Pavlodar-Aksu highway, a criminal case has been opened by the Police Department of the Pavlodar region.